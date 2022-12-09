Voter turnout essential for Hamilton West by-election - candidates

It’s the last day for candidates in the Hamilton West by-election to make their case to the electorate and convince them to get out and vote.

As with most local elections, the turnout expected for the by-election is expected to be low; the candidates say they are doing everything they can to get locals to the polls.

The two frontrunners, Labour’s Georgie Dansey and National’s Tama Potaka, have been going hard on the campaign trail, and both told Breakfast that a good voter turnout is essential.

Dansey said the best way to get people to vote is by engaging with them directly and addressing the issues that matter the most.

“Low voter turnout is not good for anyone; it’s not good for democracy,” she said.

“We need to be speaking to people and show that we can relate to their issues. If they feel like their issues are being heard, then I think they’ll have more motivation to go and vote, so that's really what we’re doing.”

She told Breakfast that she’s consistently been out knocking on doors, to the point where she accidentally dislocated her shoulder when someone gave her a fright as they came out to meet her.

Tama Potaka has also been campaigning hard; he says the best way to engage people is to be seen out in the community.

He’s been appearing at night markets, on roadsides and in the suburbs, knocking on doors trying to get the people’s vote.

“We’re out there, and we’re trying to be highly engaged and visible, but a lot of people are in that sanctuary of their own home and trying to stay safe within their own homes,” Potaka said.

“I know that myself, Georgie and others have been walking the streets and knocking on doors Glenview through to Te Rapa, so we’re pretty busy - and there is a degree of apathy, but our key mission is to get people out to vote.”

Breakfast spoke to a number of people in the electorate and asked them if they would be voting.

“Normally, I don’t vote, but this time, I will because I think it’s time for a change in how things are done,” one man said.

“No, I won’t. I actually don’t know anything about it,” a woman said.

Hamilton West has been the centre of a tumultuous political saga after former MP Dr Gaurav Sharma resigned from Parliament after being booted from the Labour caucus - he declared war by alleging he was bullied by senior members of the party.

One Hamilton woman told Breakfast that she would be voting to ensure that Sharma isn’t elected again.

“To stop the person that created this by-election from getting in, to be honest - I feel like he’s wasted a lot of our money,” she said.

A poll of 400 people reported on by RNZ has Potaka holding a comfortable lead at 46%, followed by Dansey (33%), Act’s James McDowall (12%) and Sharma (4%).

The by-election comes as the Labour Party face their worst performance in a national poll since it came into Government in 2017. Labour is currently sitting on 33% support, while National is ahead on 38% and would be able to for a government with Act, who are on 11%.

Issues like crime and the rising cost of living have been central issues for the by-election, with all candidates attempting to offer solutions for these problems.

Ballots will close at 7pm tomorrow.