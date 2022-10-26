Former National MP won't stand in Hamilton West by-election

Former National MP Tim Macindoe has announced he won't be standing as a candidate in the upcoming Hamilton West by-election.

Former Hamilton West MP Tim Macindoe. (Source: Facebook)

Macindoe was the MP for the Hamilton West electorate for 12 years until he was defeated by Dr Gaurav Sharma at the 2020 general election.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, Macindoe said he wouldn't seek National's candidacy for the December 10 by-election, which was triggered after Sharma resigned from Parliament last week.

There was speculation earlier this year he would be contesting the seat after he said he was "keen to complete unfinished business".

"That remains the case – but I will now continue advocating for those important initiatives from outside the political tent."

With nominations closing today, Macindoe confirmed he had not submitted an application to be considered.

"Both from a family and a professional perspective, it would have been very difficult for me to contest a byelection at this time," he said.

The former MP has acknowledged the "large number of messages and phone calls" from people encouraging him to run.

"I am deeply grateful for that support, especially as many also offered to help our local team with what will be a demanding campaign at such a busy time of the year, and to contribute towards the cost of running it."

Macindoe said the "silver lining" of his 2020 election defeat to Sharma was that it had allowed him to spend "quality time" with his family in the past two years.

He said whoever ends up being the National candidate for Hamilton West will receive his "warm and enthusiastic support".

"While this was a difficult decision to make, and I feel I have let down some dedicated people in electing not to stand, it was made much easier for me knowing that an outstanding line-up of potential candidates will soon present their credentials to local party members.

"I have no doubt that a fine potential MP will be chosen."