NZ Rugby Awards: Black Ferns, Ruahei Demant scoop top prizes

The World Cup-winning Black Ferns have taken top honours at this year's New Zealand Rugby Awards, while co-captain Ruahei Demant also scooped three major awards, including the supreme Player of the Year.

Black Ferns co-captains Kennedy Simon and Ruahei Demant with the World Cup trophy in Auckland after their final victory against England last month. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Ferns rightly took centre stage, with Demant also named as Black Ferns Player of the year and Māori Player of the Year.

Fellow Black Fern Stacey Fluhler was awarded Fans Try of the Year for her stunning finish against England in the World Cup final.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith got the nod for New Zealand Coach of the Year, for his huge impact on the side since his appointment in April.

For the second year in a row, All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea was named All Blacks Player of the Year, while Ngarohi McGarvey-Black won All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year, and Michaela Blyde took home the Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year.

Following an outstanding season, the Wellington Lions won the National Men's Team of the Year after breaking Hawke's Bay's 14-match Ranfurly Shield reign and proceeding to take out the NPC title. Canterbury won the National Women's Team of the Year after winning the Farah Palmer Cup.

Will Jordan was named as Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year and Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson won National Men's Coach of the Year after guiding the side to yet another title.

For her outstanding contribution to New Zealand Rugby, the prestigious Steinlager Salver was awarded to Dr Deb Robinson. Dr Deb, as she is known to many, has dedicated decades to rugby, as the team doctor for Canterbury and the Crusaders, the Black Fern Sevens, the All Blacks and the Black Ferns. Most recently, Dr Robinson joined the World Rugby Council as New Zealand Rugby’s first female representative.