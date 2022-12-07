LA rock band Guns N' Roses return to NZ on world tour

American rock band Guns N' Roses is set to take the stage in the capital tomorrow night, three years since the city's stadium last saw a big international rock act.

While it's been described as a welcome return to normality since the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, it's also been a mammoth operation.

Production manager Will Keating told 1News the "whole production" must be perfect to ensure the band is comfortable on stage.

"The whole production has to be right. When they go on stage everything has to be consistent, the same," he said.

The last time the band was here in 2017, they were faced with the challenge of the city's strong winds.

"It was a battle to get the roof up because of the high winds, right," he said.

The crew has spent the past five days setting up 10 tonnes of audio equipment and more than 5000 square metres of video screens ahead of the show.

Tomorrow's concert is a stab at organising their show, after their first one was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions last November.

For Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon, the return of international acts and cruise ships "feels like we're back to some sense of normality".

The Wellington concert is the first leg of the band's New Zealand tour. The band is next due to perform at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.