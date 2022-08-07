Black Sticks women lose to India in nail-biting bronze medal match

Some late drama has seen India claim bronze over the Black Sticks, winning in a penalty shootout.

India score against Black Sticks. (Source: Getty)

A tense first quarter saw India with the better chances and possession.

The Black Sticks were down to 10 for two minutes after Katie Doar was shown a green card for a foul late in the quarter.

However, India was unable to capitalise and the quarter finished goalless.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second quarter progressed in much the same fashion, but this time India managed to score with 1:30 left on the clock through Salima.

At half-time the Kiwis trailed by 1-0.

Halfway through the third quarter India’s goal scorer Salima was shown a green card and headed to the sideline for two minutes.

Despite the numerical advantage, it was India who continued to pile on the pressure.

After the green card expired the Black Sticks finally showed some attacking verve with Olivia Merry steering in a shot from Katie Doar to seemingly tie it up at 1-1.

India reviewed the goal and it was disallowed by the video umpire for the ball not travelling five metres outside the circle.

A better quarter from the Kiwis saw it all to play for heading into the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

India seemed content to soak up the pressure and play on the counter-attack. A tactic that started paying off five minutes into the quarter, with a one-on-one chance and a penalty corner forcing Black Sticks goalie O'Hanlon into action.

With four minutes left on the clock New Zealand pulled O’Hanlon for an extra outfield player in one last throw of the dice.

An Indian yellow card with two minutes left gave the Black Sticks a massive advantage which they used to force a penalty corner with just 28 seconds on the clock.

From the penalty corner the Kiwis managed to win a penalty stroke which Olivia Merry dispatched to tie the game at 1-1 with only seconds remaining.

After both teams lost their semifinals in penalty shootouts, they’d have to do it all again.

It was the Indian keeper Savita who was the hero, with the Black Sticks going down 2-1 in the shootout and ending their campaign in fourth spot.