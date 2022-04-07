Black Sticks women looking for new coach ahead of Comm Games

The Black Sticks women have been thrown an extra challenge in their build-up to the Commonwealth Games with the national side needing to find a new coach.

The Black Sticks women huddle during a game against Australia. (Source: Photosport)

Graham Shaw announced on Thursday he had ended his three-year tenure with the side to return to his native Ireland.

Shaw took over the side from Mark Hager in 2019 after Hockey NZ launched an independent review into a negative team culture.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic was an issue for Shaw both on and off the field, leading to Thursday's decision.

Graham Shaw. (Source: Photosport)

"We've loved living in New Zealand," Shaw said.

"But no one could have predicted a pandemic back then, let alone how tough it would be to maintain a programme and prepare for events like the Olympics with lockdowns and huge restrictions.

"It's been a difficult call to make with the Commonwealth Games and World Cup ahead of us this year but I have had to weigh up what's best for our family after being away from home and unable to visit our wider family for so long.

"It was hard to see me in the role beyond 2022, especially with the pull of family back in Ireland.

"We've assembled a high calibre coaching group around the programme and I know I leave them in good hands."

It means the Black Sticks women are now without a head coach with both the World Cup and Commonwealth Games in less than three months.

Hockey NZ general manager Darren Smith said with a group of assistant coaches will take over the side for now before a new head coach would be announced shortly.