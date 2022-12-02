Kanye West says he 'likes' Hitler, Nazis in Alex Jones interview

Kanye West has praised Hitler during an interview alongside a holocaust-denying white nationalist while on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show.

Kanye West.

West has been under an immense amount of criticism in recent months for a number of antisemitic statements he has made publically.

In October, he tweeted that he was going “DEATH CON 3 on all Jews.”

He has also said that Jewish people control the banks, recording industry, media and government - a common conspiracy theory pushed by neo-Nazis.

More recently, the rapper has been under fire for his friendship with white nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is a known anti-semite who has said that feminism and LGBTTQIA+ activism are a “bastardised Jewish subversion of the American creed. The Founders never intended for America to be a refugee camp for nonwhite people."

Nick Fuentes, far-right activist.

Both West and Fuentes appeared together on Alex Jones' InfoWars. At the start of the interview, Jones empathised with West’s situation, saying that he’s “not Hitler and doesn't deserve to be demonised.”

West gave a bizarre response where he said he sees “good things about Hitler” and attacked Jewish people for pushing “contracts and “pornography”.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.”

“But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications,” he said.

Later in the show, Kanye’s supposed affection for the Nazis started to throw Jones off - who himself is having to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the families of children killed during the Sandy Hook school shooting after encouraging his viewers to harass them.

Alex Jones.

Jones said that he thinks “most Jews are great people” and told West that he has a “bit of a Hitler fetish going on.”

West responded by doubling down on his praise for Nazis.

“I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis,” he said.

“I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

West has been dropped from his highly profitable partnership with Adidas over his anti-Semitic comments, with many seeing this breakdown as the end of his career.

He also suffers from bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings, where a person can go through emotional highs that border on mania and lows, which result in depression.