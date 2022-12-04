Axl Rose promises to stop chucking mic after Aussie fan hurt

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose has promised to stop chucking his microphone into the crowd after an Aussie fan was hurt at a recent show.

Rose often throws his microphone into the crowd during shows, but in Adelaide one woman was left with facial injuries after it reportedly smacked her in the face.

Rebecca Howe was hit by a flying microphone at the show on Tuesday, according to Australian media reports.

Rose took to Twitter today to announce he would stop doing his party trick.

"If true, obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt … at any of r shows anywhere.

An Andrews Farm woman has left the Guns N' Roses Adelaide show with an unwanted souvenir. Details in 7NEWS Adelaide at 6pm | https://t.co/8ftPfGgvkq #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/47mI0ru5cC — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) December 2, 2022

"Having tossed the mic at the end of r shows for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic.

"Regardless in the interest of public safety from now we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances."

The rockers will be in New Zealand this week, playing Wellington on Thursday and Auckland on Saturday.