Wellington Olympic ready for biggest game in club's proud history

It's not the bright lights of the FIFA World Cup but there's a rather important football final happening in Auckland tomorrow.

The revamped national football league championship is up for grabs after Covid scuppered last year's inaugural competition.

Usual suspects Auckland City face Wellington Olympic in the grand final at Mt Smart stadium - a decider the team from the capital say is the biggest in the club's nearly 70-year history.

"It's pretty big, it was one of our major goals at the start of the season," goalkeeper Scott Basalaj told 1News.

It’s a goal that clubs like “The Greeks” in Wellington haven't always been able to aim for; it's only thanks to the national league's restructure a few years ago that traditionally smaller clubs can now gain promotion to the top tier.

From there they can qualify for the Oceania Champions League and, potentially, the FIFA Club World Cup.

"There's been a bit of a debate - what's better? Franchise or Club model,” Wellington Olympic coach Rupert Kemeys said.

“I think with the clubs that've been around for years, they've got the backing. For them to win the national league final, especially with us being a Greek based club, we've got a massive fan base."

One could almost call it a big fat Greek wedding with kiwi football.

Originally called Apollon, the team was founded back in 1953 by Greek and Romanian immigrants who have since contributed half a dozen All Whites – including forward Kosta Barbarouses.

"I was training with the men's team when I was 10, 11 years old which sounds a bit crazy now but it sort of moulded me as a footballer and helped me grow."

Another big name of the club is current Phoenix midfielder Clayton Lewis.

"I loved it there, big family club,” Lewis said.

“I grew up watching them, my dad played there, my cousin - at one time we were all on the same pitch at the same time and that was a cool feeling."

Their cultural links, along with Auckland City's Slavic roots, promise for a passionate Mediterranean derby.

"It's gone to script one big hurdle this weekend, it's basically the biggest day in the club's history to be honest, the boys are buzzing," Paul Kotrotsos, Wellington Olympic co-chair said.

No matter the winner tomorrow, a new era in grassroots football has begun.