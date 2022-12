Two people have escaped a fiery crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway last night with just minor injuries, police say.

A car burst into flames on Auckland's Southwestern motorway last night. (Source: Supplied)

The two-car crash just north of the Hillsborough Rd off ramp happened at 11.15pm on Friday.

One of the vehicles erupted in flames, with two fire crews racing to the scene to subdue the inferno.

Two people were reported to have suffered minor injuries.