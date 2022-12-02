'Tis the season: Renee Wright gives tour of her Christmas wonderland

TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright and her three little reindeer have given a tour of their Christmas wonderland.

Wright, who says she is Christmas mad, has three differently themed trees this year and a collection of sparkling decorations.

The first tree, which sits in the entrance way, is for "lovers of the oversized bauble", Wright joked.

The "main event tree" glistens with gold and white decorations, which doesn't feature glass baubles after last year's tree fell down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright also had Home Alone playing in the background, saying that and Love Actually are "the best" Christmas movies.

Wright welcomed her fourth child Lucciana in June this year, who can be seen in a red reindeer outfit alongside her older siblings Leo and Gigi.