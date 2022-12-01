Photos: Christmas magic lights up Auckland CBD

Described with a multitude of affectionate titles, such as the pav, a festive chess board, Santa's kaleidoscope, and a rainbow Parthenon, the Christmas pavilion is lighting up Auckland's lower Queen Street this year.

The temporary pavilion will provide a stage for music and Heart of the City's 'Christmas in Te Komititanga' event. (Source: @lukefmphotography)

Situated in Te Komititanga square, next to the historic Chief Post Office building, the temporary pavilion will provide a stage for music as part of Christmas in Te Komititanga, a series of free, open-air performances organised by Heart of the City.

The colourful and vibrant pavilion was co-created by award-winning designers Angus Muir, Matt Liggins, and Auckland Council city centre place activation principal Barbara Holloway.

The installation playfully spills out onto the square. (Source: @lukefmphotography)

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are lucky to have such talented artists working with us to create this pavilion," says co-creator Holloway.

"Colourful, evocative public art installations like this are important for our city's renewed vibrancy and the feeling of celebration. Art never fails to lift hearts no matter how challenging the years have been."

People gathering on its festive seating. (Source: @lukefmphotography)

Aucklanders are invited join the festivities, bringing their kids to see roving stilt walkers defy gravity, jugglers send objects into the air, Christmas elves arrive early from the North Pole and tinsel-covered friendly monsters that will surprise and delight.

The pavilion in front of the historic Chief Post Office building. (Source: @lukefmphotography)

When people have taken their share of Instagram pics, they're encouraged to experience the newly renovated Queen Street, which is dressed up for the holidays.

More Christmas magic is planned for Aotea Square where a giant LEGO build will be unveiled by LEGO New Zealand in partnership with Auckland Live, Heart of the City, and Auckland Council.