Breakfast hosts divided on when to put up your Christmas tree

TVNZ hosts Jenny-May Clarkson, Melissa Stokes and Chris Chang are divided over whether it's too early to put your Christmas tree up.

Clarkson says she's starting her festive activities today, with tree decorating and Christmas music.

But Stokes says it's far too early: "Who decided that was the day Jenny-May Clarkson? Did you decide today's the day you have to put up your Christmas tree so do it!" she joked.

"I'm surrounded by grinches," Clarkson laughed.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Source: istock.com)

"Do you even have a Christmas tree?" Clarkson asked Stokes.

"We have a Christmas tree everybody, we're not that bad," Stokes said.

Chang also weighed in on the festive fiasco, saying anyone who puts their tree up before November 30 is judged for jumping the gun and he sticks to strictly December.

"If you think about it, if you want a real Christmas tree, you want to maximise the duration of the tree so you want to go for peak greenness."