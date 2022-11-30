Breakfast hosts divided on when to put up your Christmas tree

Source: 1News

TVNZ hosts Jenny-May Clarkson, Melissa Stokes and Chris Chang are divided over whether it's too early to put your Christmas tree up.

Clarkson says she's starting her festive activities today, with tree decorating and Christmas music.

But Stokes says it's far too early: "Who decided that was the day Jenny-May Clarkson? Did you decide today's the day you have to put up your Christmas tree so do it!" she joked.

"I'm surrounded by grinches," Clarkson laughed.

(Source: istock.com)

"Do you even have a Christmas tree?" Clarkson asked Stokes.

"We have a Christmas tree everybody, we're not that bad," Stokes said.

Chang also weighed in on the festive fiasco, saying anyone who puts their tree up before November 30 is judged for jumping the gun and he sticks to strictly December.

"If you think about it, if you want a real Christmas tree, you want to maximise the duration of the tree so you want to go for peak greenness."

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands

2

Parents refuse vaccinated donor blood for sick baby's surgery

3

US court orders ban on New Zealand exports of several fish species

4

One dead after car, truck collide in Napier, closing SH2

5

The new budget-friendly Auckland hotel with a unique twist

6

1.8m Kiwi phone numbers potentially exposed in WhatsApp data scrape

Latest Stories

Aussie sunscreen company fined 280k for false protection factor

Twitter ends enforcement of Covid misinformation policy

NATO renews membership vow to Ukraine, pledges arms and aid

Jacinda Ardern, Finland's Sanna Marin speak

Breakfast hosts divided on when to put up your Christmas tree

Related Stories

Aussie sunscreen company fined 280k for false protection factor

Jacinda Ardern, Finland's Sanna Marin speak

US court orders ban on New Zealand exports of several fish species

One dead after car, truck collide in Napier, closing SH2