Thousands have reported feeling a light 5.4 magnitude earthquake this evening.

A 5.4 magnitude quake near Tokoroa. (Source: GeoNet)

The quake struck at 6.07pm, 20 kilometres southeast of Tokoroa at a depth of 159 kilometres, according to GeoNet.

About 9283 people reported feeling the earthquake, with 6235 people reporting weak shaking.

It comes after a 5.6 magnitude quake struck Taupō on Wednesday night.