Pregnant Perth mum hit with brick through car window dies

A pregnant mother hit by a concrete block in a "senseless" attack in south Perth has died in hospital along with her unborn child.

Diane Miller.

Diane Miller. (Source: Nine)

Diane Miller had been in a critical condition in intensive care at Royal Perth Hospital after suffering a heart attack when the block was thrown through the open window of her car at the Waterford shopping centre in Karawara on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old Noongar woman was five months pregnant and also had an eight-month-old son.

She died overnight after her life support was turned off.

Her family had been told the baby would not survive if she died.

"Everyone's destroyed," her brother Malcolm Clifton told NITV News outside the hospital after her death.

"We just lost our world ... the baby passed away too."

The 17-year-old boy who allegedly threw the concrete block faced Perth Children's Court on Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm and breach of bail.

He was remanded in custody and is due to return to court on December 9.

But those charges could be upgraded after West Australian Police homicide detectives took carriage of the investigation.

Police allege there was an argument involving a group of teenagers and Miller's partner, who was driving the car.

The parties are not believed to have been known to each other.

"This is, quite simply, senseless violence by a bunch of teenagers," Inspector Brett Baddock told reporters.

"From what we can gather, it's unprovoked. I think they've gone out looking for trouble and they've found it."

Members of the public tried to resuscitate Miller before an ambulance arrived.

