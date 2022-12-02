Halberg's legacy to live on in champion's work away from track

Sir Murray Halberg, who died yesterday, was one of New Zealand's greatest athletes - but it's his work outside the sporting arena with athletes living with disabilities that will live on forever.

Halberg's death was met with plenty of grief but also stories and memories of a man who went above and beyond – a champion of sport and people.

"A society where all New Zealanders are given an opportunity to be involved in sport" - that statement was the core of his work and it helped him aid and guide athletes living with disability for many years.

One Kiwi para athlete who benefited from Halberg's efforts is former Wheel Black Dan Buckingham who won Paralympic gold in 2004 in Athens.

"Murray just brings his work ethic to make things happen, to see a need and make change but more than that it is his presence, that adds such value to what he did, and for people with disabilities to know that someone like Sir Murray is behind the cause and what is happening here added such a great weight and will continue to do so," Buckingham told 1News.

"This is the work of 60-odd years, since he created the [Halberg] Trust, and I think that legacy is just going to grow and continue because there is still work to be done."

Buckingham said he was most grateful for Halberg's work at grassroots level, encouraging people to just give it a go.

"Part of Murray's legacy wasn't just the high end, not just high performance, it's about getting people involved, and that's what the Halberg Foundation does - it finds gaps, and it contributes small and large," he said.

"It's very much about the individual, finding ways to get equipment grants, stuff like that, through to the Halberg Games.

"Once a year, three days, people come together and learn from each other and I think what's instilled in there in values, raising expectations and all the good things that are wrapped up in Murray's mana and presence - that's what goes forth."

The Games, an annual event organised by Halberg's foundation, gave athletes like para shot putter Caitlin Dore a place to compete and belong.

"I couldn't even fathom that without the games itself, we wouldn't have as many opportunities for grass roots and young para kids to find their feet in sport and develop into athletes that are going to Paralympics," she said.

"They are really about getting involved and having fun, what any kid can dream of."

And plenty more kids will continue to dream, all thanks to Sir Murray Halberg.