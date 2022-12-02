Corey Webster's claws come out over Breakers' cheeky billboard

The claws are out ahead of this weekend's Australian National Basketball League game between the Breakers and Wildcats with the Kiwi club taking aim at former player Corey Webster in a controversial billboard.

The Breakers' cheeky billboard for this weekend's match. (Source: Breakers)

The Breakers - riding high on a competition-leading record of 11-3 thanks in part to a five-game win streak - advertised this weekend's clash with Webster's Wildcats with a billboard which they shared to social media.

The ad shows a picture of Webster's face then an equals sign followed by a cat emoji; a nod to him being a Wildcat but also an emoji used for another, more taunting, meaning.

"He looks furrrrmiliar," the Breakers said on social media.

"What could this possibly mean?"

Webster, a three-time NBL champion with the Breakers who played 236 games across 11 seasons for them, departed the club last August amid a rough few years of results despite having two years left on his contract.

The departure was a "mutual" agreement which after brief stints with Al Ittihad in Egypt and the Franklin Bulls in New Zealand, led to him joining Perth this year as a Wildcat.

Sure enough, the play-on-words taunt worked with Webster quickly responding this afternoon.

"Come say it to my face," he responded.

"See who the real [cat emoji]."

Aside from Webster, the advertising received mixed messages from fans with one calling it "gold" while another said "this ain't it".

Tomorrow's game tips off at 7.30pm at Spark Arena.