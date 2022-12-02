Christchurch ballet shows cancelled due to Covid cases

Covid-19 has forced the Royal New Zealand Ballet (RNZB) to cancel their remaining Venus Rising shows in Christchurch.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet's Venus Rising. (Source: Royal New Zealand Ballet)

The production had already been cancelled once and postponed three times due to the pandemic.

RNZB said "there are only a handful of cases".

It added in a statement ticket holders for today and tomorrow's shows at the James Hay Theatre will be contacted directly regarding refunds.

"We're deeply disappointed our remaining Christchurch audiences won't be able to experience the work which we were determined to tour, and which received an outstanding response from audiences in Wellington and again last night in Christchurch," artistic director Patricia Barker said.

RNZB said there is a "very low risk" for the audience at last night's show, as all company and crew members tested negative before going on stage.

"Our focus now is on ensuring the rest of the company are safe, well, and at home. The dancers come first and their health and safety, along with our entire artistic team, venue and production crews, and the wider community, are our priority," acting executive director Dame Kerry Prendergast said.

The cancellations come as much of New Zealand has been seeing an increase in Covid cases.

At this stage the Auckland shows, set to start next week, are still going ahead.