Experts share tips on how to stay Covid safe this summer

Doctors Anthony Jordan and Mataroria Lyndon have shared some top tips on how to stay Covid safe this silly season.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, the pair said it's a good idea to think ahead this summer and be prepared, especially with some health services closing down over the Christmas break.

"When it comes to Covid, make sure you're talking about what kind of events you're going to undertake, you know go outdoors if you can, just get more ventilation, make sure you've got your RAT tests, make sure you've got your masks and if you are unwell stay home," Jordan said.

Lyndon said while everyone's excited about summer it is important to plan some healthcare options in case they are needed.

"It could be Healthline, it could be seeing your GP, it could be going to urgent care or getting some online care."

"It is good to keep our emergency departments for emergencies but think ahead for summer like Anthony said about being Covid ready as well".

Lyndon said it's sensible to have masks on hand when you're out in public in confined spaces such as movie theatres.

"Also make a whānau plan, particularly for our elderly in case they become unwell so being ready not only helps look after you and your whānau but also helps our health workers as well and those on the frontline".

Asked how the last three years have been, both Lyndon and Jordan said they've been run off their feet.

"Even over the last three months we're now seeing the average rate of Covid at its peak at the moment.

"Covid's still there and it's a good time to think about keeping up with your vaccinations, getting boosted if you're eligible, keeping RAT tests available to test and isolate quickly at home," Lyndon said.

On Tuesday the Ministry of Health announced a spike in Covid-19 numbers - with 6000 cases reported, pushing the 14-day-average to its highest since the end of winter.

There were also 58 deaths announced and 328 people in hospital with the virus on Monday.

Aside from Covid, the pair also said it's a good idea for people to plan what prescriptions may be needed over summer, with some general practises having limited opening hours.