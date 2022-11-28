Covid-19: 27,076 new cases, 58 deaths reported in past week

There have been 27,076 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand over the past week, according to the Ministry of Health.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers cover the week from 21 to 27 November. It was a rise of 3000 cases on the previous week.

As of midnight yesterday, there were 328 people hospitalised with the virus - 10 of those are in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

There have been 58 people who have died - One was in their 20s, two were in their 30s, two were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, 18 were in their 70s, 16 were in their 80s, and nine were aged over 90. Of these people, 24 were women, and 34 were men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three were from Northland, 19 were from Auckland, six were from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one was from Tairawhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, two were from MidCentral, one was from Whanganui, five were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, nine were from Canterbury, two were from South Canterbury, four were from Southern.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is now 2212.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (816), Auckland (3005), Waikato (2319), Bay of Plenty (966), Lakes (403), Hawke's Bay (819), MidCentral (961), Whanganui (330), Taranaki (456), Tairāwhiti (156), Wairarapa (209), Capital and Coast (1984), Hutt Valley (1035), Nelson Marlborough (715), Canterbury (2970), West Coast (158), South Canterbury (455), Southern (1793), West Coast (158) and Unknown (44).

There have been a total of 1,945,117 cases of Covid-19 since the first was reported in 2020.