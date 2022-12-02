Boy dressed as King's Guard delights William and Kate in US

Source: 1News

Visiting Boston as part of a US tour, the Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by an eager young fan dressed as a Buckingham Palace King's Guard.

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, seized the opportunity to reuse his Halloween costume and was clearly chuffed to catch the attention of William and Kate.

He shook hands with the royals and saluted them, telling media "I'm going to scream to my BFF (Best Friend Forever) Baxter and tell them, 'I'm famous.'"

His mum explained that when they visited the UK and saw the Changing of the Guard Henry fell in love with their outfits, deciding that he needed to dress as one for Halloween.

Henry will be extra pleased now to see that he got a shout out on the couple's official Twitter account.

WorldRoyaltyNorth AmericaUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Pregnant Perth mum hit with brick through car window dies

2

Emirates’ A380 lands in Auckland for first time since early 2020

3

New leads in search for missing Auckland man John Mills

4

NZ city named one of world's best destinations for 2023

Latest Stories

Lower Hutt homicide: Vehicle recovered, its movements sought

Nearly 2700 WoFs from Auckland auto shop revoked

Corey Webster's claws come out over Breakers' cheeky billboard

Hillmorton Hospital's Tupuna mental health unit to close

Taupō's volcanic alert level unchanged after strong earthquake

Related Stories

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson

Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston

Spain: Numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

Ngozi Fulani says royal aide's remarks felt like 'interrogation'