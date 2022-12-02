Boy dressed as King's Guard delights William and Kate in US

Visiting Boston as part of a US tour, the Prince and Princess of Wales were greeted by an eager young fan dressed as a Buckingham Palace King's Guard.

Henry Dynov-Teixeira, 8, seized the opportunity to reuse his Halloween costume and was clearly chuffed to catch the attention of William and Kate.

He shook hands with the royals and saluted them, telling media "I'm going to scream to my BFF (Best Friend Forever) Baxter and tell them, 'I'm famous.'"

His mum explained that when they visited the UK and saw the Changing of the Guard Henry fell in love with their outfits, deciding that he needed to dress as one for Halloween.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry will be extra pleased now to see that he got a shout out on the couple's official Twitter account.