White Ferns making their greatest hits with King Kapisi

On the eve of their home summer of cricket getting underway the White Ferns have had a special visitor in Christchurch; the man, the myth, the music icon - King Kapisi.

The Samoan hip hop artist will entertain the Hagley crowd at halftime tomorrow and let's just say he's prepared for whatever's thrown down at him.

The White Ferns feel the same way with preparations in place for Bangladesh, the weather and whatever else wants to challenge them tomorrow.

Watch the video above to see the team and King Kapasi collaborate on some big hits.