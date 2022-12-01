Police handed harsher enforcement tools to deal with fleeing drivers

The Government has announced a raft of tools to help police deal with fleeing drivers.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister of Justice Kiri Allan said the laws are changing so police have more enforcement options when dealing with dangerous drivers.

The tools announced today are:

Increase the maximum driver licence disqualification period for a second offence of failing to stop or remain stopped, from 12 months to between 12 and 24 months

Amend the Sentencing Act 2002 so a vehicle can be forfeited on conviction for failing to stop. Offenders could have their vehicle permanently removed, and would not get any proceeds from the sale back

Allow police to impound a vehicle for 28 days if the owner fails, refuses, or provides false or misleading information about the identity of a driver from a fleeing driver event.

“Police have told us these changes will help discourage people from fleeing, because they’re now likely to lose the vehicle for longer or for good. It also removes the protection currently afforded to the owners of the vehicle if the offender is driving someone else’s car", Hipkins said.

Allan said the Government is committed to ensuring deaths and injury on the roads is brought down, with "practical changes" through legislation.

“While no law can ever stop an offender from choosing to flee, evidence indicates that the changes most likely to influence offender behaviour are those that create a greater likelihood of getting caught and then losing access to their vehicle.

“Put simply, if you choose to flee from police then be prepared to lose your car", she said.

“There is a safeguard for law-abiding vehicle owners who can prove their car was stolen at the time it was impounded – appeal provisions will be built in so that the vehicle can be released.”

It comes after a former television reality star allegedly struck a police officer with a car, leaving them critically hurt.