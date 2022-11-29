Police to ramp up presence in areas worst-hit by retail crime

Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in areas worst-hit by retail crime, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

It follows the stabbing death of Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel last Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was working at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham when he allegedly confronted a man stealing from the store.

His death sparked supporters to descend on the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister's electorate offices in Auckland and Wellington yesterday. Meanwhile, shops across the major city centres closed their doors for several hours in solidarity.

“Police recognise the concern the public is feeling after the homicide in Sandringham last week and the seriousness of crime affecting retail businesses,” Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said in a statement.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. (Source: 1News)

“We understand any incident that involves violence impacts the feelings of safety for business owners, families, friends and the wider community.”

There will be “increased foot and vehicle patrols in shopping precincts in areas where there has been an increased number of reports” in response to Patel's death and the heightened fears in the wider community, he said.

In addition, police will also be broadening Operation Cobalt, which targets gang-related crime, to “intensify efforts to target prolific offenders”.

“This includes those using stolen vehicles, and threats of violence with weapons to seriously impact people’s livelihoods and sense of safety,” he said.

The operation had been due to end in December, but will now be extended into the new year.

It comes after the Government yesterday announced a multimillion-dollar package aimed at preventing retail crime.

Coster said while police are working alongside partner agencies to “try and address the drivers of this serious offending ... police’s role is very clear: we have an obligation to the community, and we will respond, investigate, apprehend, and hold people to account”.