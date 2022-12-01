Person still missing after dingy capsize in Wairoa River

Police have resumed their search for a person who went missing after a dingy capsized in the Wairoa River, Hawke's Bay, yesterday.

Two people were in the 2.5 meter-long aluminium boat when it flipped in the Wairoa River at Waiora yesterday afternoon.

One person managed to swim ashore and alerted the police to the capsize at 5.30pm.

A police search group, two helicopters and surf lifesaving were dispatched, and the dingy was located on mud flats on the northern side of the Wairoa, around 500 meters upstream from the river mouth. They couldn’t find the second passenger.

Police said the search is set to begin again this morning, with the police dive squad being deployed to the lower reaches of the river.

“The man's family and those involved are being supported by Victim Support,” police said.