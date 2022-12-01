Person still missing after dingy capsize in Wairoa River

Source: 1News

Police have resumed their search for a person who went missing after a dingy capsized in the Wairoa River, Hawke's Bay, yesterday.

(File image.)

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

Two people were in the 2.5 meter-long aluminium boat when it flipped in the Wairoa River at Waiora yesterday afternoon.

One person managed to swim ashore and alerted the police to the capsize at 5.30pm.

A police search group, two helicopters and surf lifesaving were dispatched, and the dingy was located on mud flats on the northern side of the Wairoa, around 500 meters upstream from the river mouth. They couldn’t find the second passenger.

Police said the search is set to begin again this morning, with the police dive squad being deployed to the lower reaches of the river.

“The man's family and those involved are being supported by Victim Support,” police said.

New ZealandHawke's BayAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Head Hunters lose Christchurch HQ in court decision

2

Homeowners turn to motorhomes to avoid unruly Kāinga Ora tenants

3

NZ city named one of world's best destinations for 2023

4

Sir Rod Stewart mourns death of second brother in two months

Latest Stories

'I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine' - Mila Kunis

Photos: Cracks in ground, pedal boats damaged in Taupō quake

Police handed harsher enforcement tools to deal with fleeing drivers

NZ's first convicted saboteur targeted power grid

Despite superb free kick goal, Mexico still out of World Cup

Related Stories

One dead after car, truck collide in Napier, closing SH2

One dead after two-car crash in Queenstown, road closed

Knife sought over homicide investigation of Napier woman

Light plane goes off runway into mangroves at Tauranga Airport