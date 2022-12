One person is dead after a crash in Ngunguru, Northland this morning.

The crash happened shortly after 10am on Ngunguru Road, and involved two vehicles.

One person died at the scene and another person has been taken to Northland Base Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while diversions are in place.