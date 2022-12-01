Football Fern takes stand against Qatar for LGBTTQIA+ community

Football Fern Meikayla Moore has vowed that next year's Women's FIFA World Cup in New Zealand will "continue to drive change, inclusion and positivity" after being left feeling "unsettled" by the hosts of this year's men's tournament, Qatar.

Meikayla Moore celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philippines. (Source: Photosport)

Moore took to Instagram last night to address the host who has been under fire both in the build up and during the FIFA World Cup for its treatment of low-paid migrant workers who built projects costing tens of billions of dollars and its laws criminalising same-sex relationships.

"The events around and in Qatar have been deeply unsettling for me and many," Moore said.

"Football as a facilitator has been massively influential in my journey as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Standing up for what are basic human rights is not political and describing the rainbow flag as a statement with political grounds is simply outrageous."

The Kiwi defender believed the damage done in Qatar can be somewhat healed when the women's tournament kicks off in Aotearoa next year.

"Next year the women's WC will continue to drive change, inclusion and positivity," she said.

"Football is no longer becoming a male dominated game that the women's game is repressed by. Football is for all and we're going to show you in 2023 what that actually should look and feel like."

Also part of the post was her decision to "take a break from social media" after a rollercoaster 2022 which included a hat-trick of own goals against the USA in February.

"If 2022 has reinforced anything it's that time is merely a concept with yesterday's news tomorrow's fish and chip paper," she said.