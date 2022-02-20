Football Ferns' Moore scores hat-trick of own goals

An incredible first half hat-trick of own goals by Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore has seen the New Zealand side crumble to a 5-0 defeat to the US at the SheBelieves Cup.

The Americans were able to break New Zealand's press often in the first half and forced own goals by Moore, who was making her 50th international appearance.

A crossing pass from the American's Sophia Smith into the box deflected off Moore's right leg to put the US on top in the fifth minute. The goal snapped a 181-minute shutout streak.

One minute later, Sofia Huerta's pass into the centre of the box went off Moore's head into the net to extend the US lead to 2-0.

Moore then completed the most unfortunate of hat trick's in the 36th minute when the Liverpool women's defender couldn't clear Margaret Purce's pass and had it go off her left leg. Moore would be subbed out in the 40th minute.

New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler, left, and defender Meikayla Moore react after an own goal during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup match against the United States. (Source: Associated Press)

US forward Ashley Hatch entered the game at the start of the second half and scored her third goal in the last three games for the national team in the 50th minute on a header from the centre of the box on a crossing pass by Huerta.

Pugh would score in stoppage time, splitting two defenders and scoring on a breakaway in the 93rd minute.

New Zealand's best opportunity came in the 32nd minute when Olivia Chance's shot in the box went wide left.