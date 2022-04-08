Football Fern Moore vows own-goal hat-trick 'won't define' her

When Meikayla Moore scored a hat-trick of own goals against the United States in Feburary, the Football Ferns defender hit rock bottom.

"Afterwards it was all a little bit of a blur," she tells 1News.

"I think watching it back, I had left my body maybe towards the end, and it was the right decision to come off. It was just a crazy kind of course of events."

The 25-year-old is back in camp with the national team, with the first of two matches against the Australian Matildas on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She arrives in a vastly different headspace to when she left the Ferns.

Moore is now a league champion following Liverpool's Women’s Championship win at the weekend. A triumph that saw them end a two-year exile from the Women's Super League.

And she's defiant, speaking publicly for the first time about that game against the USA - vowing the SheBelieves Cup nightmare won't define her career.

Jitka Klimkova consoles Meikayla Moore after her substitution. (Source: Photosport)

"I've made a lot of groundwork since then. Obviously it's not something that you want to have hanging over your head for the rest of your career."

Support from all corners

The defender said she switched off social media "instantly" and relied heavily on family, Liverpool's club psychologist and therapist.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she eventually saw the "immense" outpouring of support online, there wasn't a shortage of encouragement in her corner.

Moore has built up a strong relationship with Jurgen Klopp, the manager of the men's team and one of the best coaches in world football. The two filmed a segment together for the club's in-house channel to support the Rainbow Laces campaign last year.

Jurgen Klopp. (Source: Associated Press)

"I spoke with him soon after [the SheBelieves game], he made contact with me and it was really nice.

"He spoke to me and said - along the similar lines of what a lot of people have said - it's just a crazy thing, crazy course of events, it's never happened before because it's just that bizarre," she said.

"Of course the first few weeks were quite challenging, but I've managed to get to a point where I've acknowledged what happened, I'm not going let it define me.

"I could have crumbled - but I have chosen not to because there are a lot worse things going on in the world than that incident in America."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in to 1News at 6pm for more from Chris Chang's interview with Meikayla Moore.