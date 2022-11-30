Dog attacks force school in Auckland's northwest into lockdown

A school in Auckland's northwest was put into lockdown for a period this afternoon after two dogs attacked members of the public nearby.

Huapai District School, Kumeu. (Google Maps).

Huapai District School was at the centre of a lockdown just last week after a gunman was reported in the area.

Today, it was locked down for a different reason, as explained by posts on the school's official Facebook page.

"We have placed the school into an informal lockdown as advised by police," the initial post shortly before 3pm this afternoon said.

"There are two dogs (frightened by the storm) who have actively attacked members of the public on both Trigg and Station roads.

"For your child's safety, no student will leave the grounds until we are advised that it is safe to do so."

An hour later it was announced the dogs had been captured.

"The dogs have been located. One in the triangle area and one on Trigg Rd beside the school.

"Police have advised us that it was tough capture and they've now lifted the lockdown notice."

The inclement weather which spooked the dogs has been causing issues for many in the North Island today.

A tornado ripped through Hauraki District, downing powerlines and trees.

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Wellington was also forced to turn back after being struck by lightning.

Police have been contacted for comment over the school lockdown.