Air NZ plane struck by lightning mid-flight

Source: 1News

An Air New Zealand plane was struck by lightning this afternoon, forcing it to turn back.

An Air New Zealand plane.

An Air New Zealand plane. (Source: Getty)

Flight NZ429 was headed from Auckland to Wellington about 1pm today.

An Air NZ spokesperson confirmed that it "experienced a lightning strike", leading it to be cancelled. This meant NZ440, the same plane's return flight from Wellington to Auckland this afternoon, was also cancelled.

It follows another Air NZ plane experiencing a "bird strike" today.

NZ433 from Auckland to Wellington and the return journey, NZ442, were both cancelled after the incident.

"Customers have been accommodated on alternative services," an Air NZ spokesperson said.

"All aircraft are being inspected by engineers before being returned to service.

"These are not uncommon and our pilots train for these scenarios."

New ZealandAucklandWellingtonTravel

Popular Stories

1

NZ city named one of world's best destinations for 2023

2

Air NZ plane struck by lightning mid-flight

3

Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands

4

Watch: Shocking near-miss on Tasman highway prompts police appeal

Latest Stories

Three arrested over illegal deer hunting in Bay of Plenty

Primary mental health care programme misses target by thousands

Dog attacks force school in Auckland's northwest into lockdown

Roofs lifted, powerlines down, as tornado reported in Paeroa

Journalist Nicky Hager to get $66k settlement from spy agency

Related Stories

Dog attacks force school in Auckland's northwest into lockdown

NZ city named one of world's best destinations for 2023

Parents refusing vaccinated blood for baby's surgery appear in court

Suitcase murder accused keeps name secret, remanded in custody