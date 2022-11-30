Air NZ plane struck by lightning mid-flight

An Air New Zealand plane was struck by lightning this afternoon, forcing it to turn back.

An Air New Zealand plane. (Source: Getty)

Flight NZ429 was headed from Auckland to Wellington about 1pm today.

An Air NZ spokesperson confirmed that it "experienced a lightning strike", leading it to be cancelled. This meant NZ440, the same plane's return flight from Wellington to Auckland this afternoon, was also cancelled.

It follows another Air NZ plane experiencing a "bird strike" today.

NZ433 from Auckland to Wellington and the return journey, NZ442, were both cancelled after the incident.

"Customers have been accommodated on alternative services," an Air NZ spokesperson said.

"All aircraft are being inspected by engineers before being returned to service.

"These are not uncommon and our pilots train for these scenarios."