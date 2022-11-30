Roofs lifted, powerlines down, as tornado reported in Paeroa

A tornado has reportedly caused damage in the Hauraki District town of Paeroa today as rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for much of the country.

Tree down after reported tornado in Paeroa. (Source: Facebook)

A worker at the Paeroa RV Centre campground told 1News while property has been damaged there, no one was injured.

He said "part of the roof" had come off as the tornado passed through.

Roof damage at Paeroa RV Centre campground. (Source: Supplied)

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was called to assist with a roof lifting in Paeroa, around 2pm this afternoon.

"One fire truck is currently attending. Another has already left the incident."

Police say they've received reports of powerlines and trees falling down in Hauraki District.

Hauraki District Counci also issued a statement on its Facebook page about the wild weather.

"We're hearing reports of wild winds in Paeroa, power outtages in Ngatea and a tree blocking some of the road in the Karangahake Gorge - no official confirmation of a road closure at this stage."

Energy provider Powerco urged customers in Ngātea, Kerepehi, Paeroa and surrounding areas to stay well clear of downed or low powerlines.

Tree down on Taylor Ave Paeroa. (Source: Supplied)

"We've had multiple emergency jobs come through since just after 1.45pm, including reports of lines down," Head of Network Operations Caz Haydon says.

"Our crews will work to make repairs once it is safe to do so. While our contracted field crews have a depot in Paeroa, the high winds have caused some damage to the building as well as some of the work vehicles."

In another weather related incident today, an Air New Zealand flight was forced to turn around after being struck by lightning this afternoon.

The flight was leaving Auckland bound for Wellington when it was hit and returned to the airport as a precautionary measure.

It comes as thunder, lightning, hail and rain are on the cards for much of the country this afternoon and evening.

Heads up, especially for those at @FieldaysNZ.



Active line of showers & thunderstorms moving toward the Auckland & Waikato regions. pic.twitter.com/2faBTSK89k — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 29, 2022

"Heads-up," NIWA's forecasting team warned, as several fronts and troughs are set to affect Aotearoa.

In the north of the North Island including Auckland, there's a moderate risk of thunderstorms, MetService said.

"These thunderstorms will produce localised heavy rain (10 to 25mm per hour) and possibly small hail," the forecaster predicts.

⚡⚡⚡



⛈ It's a big day for thunderstorms for Auckland and Waikato, though the activity is now moving eastwards towards the Bay of Plenty



💨 These storms are bringing bursts of heavy rain, also a risk of strong wind gusts



📡 Keep an eye on the radar at https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/EWVhePF7U8 — MetService (@MetService) November 30, 2022

The thunderstorm risk is also moderate for North Otago and Canterbury this afternoon and early evening. Localised heavy rain with intensities of 10-20mm per hour and hail of 5-15mm in diameter are possible.