Tim Southee on Black Caps' future: I'm not going anywhere

Black Caps veteran bowler Tim Southee doesn't appear to be following in the wake of some of his long-time teammates, saying he hopes he has "many, many more years to come" in the international game.

Tim Southee appeals during the first ODI against India at Eden Park last week. (Source: Photosport)

Speaking on the eve of the team's final one-day international against India in Christchurch, the 33-year-old reflected on both a remarkable career to date, as well as cricket's changing landscape - a change he says has happened "quicker than anyone thought".

It comes after a series of missed selections led to batter Martin Guptill becoming the latest cricketer to be released from his national contract, following in the footsteps of Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme.

Allrounder Jimmy Neesham also declined a contract offer earlier this year, citing existing commitments to various T20 franchises.

But Southee, who recently became the first player in the world to notch up 300 test wickets, 200 ODI wickets, and 100 T20 wickets, says he still loves playing all three formats and hopes to do so for a while yet.

"It gets harder as you get older, but the body's, touch wood, in pretty good nick," he said.

He also credited strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson, a former New Zealand sprinter, his longevity over the last decade.

"Guys are a hell of a lot fitter than they used to be, so I guess that and throwing in a reasonably easy action on the body has been good as well."

Southee will bring up ODI number 151 at Hagley Oval tomorrow - a ground he hasn't played a one-dayer at since 2018.

After the second one-dayer was washed out, India must now win to tie the series.

It will also be the Black Caps' last match in New Zealand until February, with the side playing a test and one-day series in Pakistan over the next two months.