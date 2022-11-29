Black Caps coach says world rankings 'a little bit irrelevant'

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has played down his side's No.1 ranking in ODIs ahead of tomorrow's finale against India in Christchurch, saying the seedings mean little when it matters most.

Gary Stead. (Source: Photosport)

After Sunday's game was abandoned in Hamilton due to rain, the Black Caps clinched an unbeatable 1-0 series lead, meaning regardless of what goes down at Hagley Oval tomorrow, his side will remain world No.1 in ODIs ahead of their next series in Pakistan in January.

Despite the situation, Stead said the numbers don't matter with next year's World Cup looming.

“Once the game starts, it doesn't really matter what you're ranking is," Stead said.

"It's two teams playing against each other."

Stead was instead more focused on the journey and players involved that have allowed them to get to such a position, praising the nucleus of the Black Caps for how the side has developed during his tenure.

“I think we've had a number of consistencies in out team for a while now – we try and be very consistent with our selections and the way we go about selecting the sides," he said.

"I think we've had a number of players that you'll look back in history and say... here's a number of players that have been New Zealand greats as well."

After tomorrow's game in Christchurch - where weather is again forecast to play a role - the Black Caps have a short break before heading to Pakistan for two Tests, starting December 27, and three ODIs in January.