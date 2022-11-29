Govt's retail crime package 'too little too late' - Luxon

National leader Christopher Luxon said today that the Government's new package to tackle retail crime is "too little too late".

National leader Christopher Luxon speaking to media this morning. (Source: 1News)

This morning, police announced they will ramp up their presence in areas worst affected by retail crime. It comes the day after the Government announced a new multi-million dollar package aimed at reducing retail crime.

Speaking to media from Auckland's Mount Roskill School today, Luxon said the moves are "very reactive".

"And again, what we're looking to see is, what are the serious consequences for serious repeat offenders?

"The Prime Minister's talked about expanding the retail crime support, that's wonderful, but it's all a little too little too late," he said.

National released a new crime policy including youth offender military-style camps earlier this month.

"We have penalties ... but actually there is quite a lot of discounting of those penalties often by the judges, and our view is that we should probably revisit some of that to make sure that we're getting the penalty right for the serious offences," Luxon said.

"We'd like to see some real focus on actually reducing crime, rather than just reducing the prison population."

Retirement data

The Retirement Commission published a report this morning finding a comfortable retirement is no guarantee for many Kiwis.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson said NZ Super's eligibility age must remain at 65 to avoid further inequality, particularly for Māori, Pasifika, and women.

Asked about National's retirement policy, Luxon said: "We believe a very slow, staged increase to 67.

"It could kick in in 2037, people have plenty of time and plenty of notice to accommodate for that.

"It makes sense when other jurisdictions around the world already have 67 entrenched as their retirement age, and we see a rising life expectancy, and also we've got a very staged, slow response."