Next Level: The physio with unique methods unlocking NZ's best

Physios and trainers are a standard part of most athletes' arsenal these days, but one man's different way of thinking is helping some of our highest-achieving sports people unleash more of their talent.

Meet Nigel Beach - a man helping New Zealand's best athletes unlock their top two inches.

Although that process isn't always a pleasant experience such as last week when he made some of our best climb Mount Maunganui while exposed to higher levels of carbon dioxide.

"If you go to the gym and you lift weights you put it under stress," he explained at the time.

"So if you want better CO2 tolerance, you submit our bodies to higher levels of CO2 and we don't let ourselves go."

And that's where Beach's methods lie – challenging athletes and pushing them during training so they're ready for the moments that matter on the field.

"The key observation we see when an athlete is under control is that they don't make rash decisions. They're able to have a clear head in the last 10 minutes," he said.

"If you want to improve your muscle bulk or strength, you subject your body to a degree of stress, lift weight…it's the same thing we can do with our nervous system, our CO2 tolerance, which will help us perform better under pressure."

It's a little different to the usual physio treatment but Beach likes to do things differently; 2C ice baths mixed with 90C saunas, special wool hats to keep the head cool so the body can stay in the extreme heat for longer – it's all part of his approach to take body and mind to the next level.

One benefactor is rugby star Sarah Hirini who has World Cup finals, Olympic finals and more in her decorated resume.

Black Ferns flanker Sarah Hirini carries the ball against France at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Hirini told 1News those big moments were helped by Beach and his work.

"He obviously teaches me how to regulate when your body is trying to turn off and trying to make decisions you don't want it to make and trying to do that in big games, big moments, has been really important for me," she said.

"Three years ago he stripped everything away from what I was doing and we have been doing things from the ground up, which I've been absolutely loving - not just for my footy but for all parts of my life and I think once I retire from rugby, I think I'll still be able to run around which will be nice!"

Hirini isn't the only one working with Beach though.

Along with other Kiwi athletes, he has also aided Chelsea Football Club, the All Blacks, NRL sides and even dabbled in the Formula 2 scene.

More recently, injured All Black Jack Goodhue has been another benefactor as he tries to come back from a cruel spell on the sideline.

Jack Goodhue leaves the pitch after suffering a knee injury against the Hurricanes 12 months ago. (Source: Photosport)

"It's just all about completing the puzzle," Goodhue told 1News.

"I've had a couple of nasty knee injuries so it's just good to learn different things and what could be working and something else I could be doing differently."

Beach said most injuries are predictable if people know what to look out for and where.

"You can look at tape and you can predict who is going to get injured because are they moving well? Is the load going to where it should be? And what can we do to clean up that system to make them more resistant against injury?"

Boiled down, Beach believes its about getting people to realise one truth.

"Are we living to our full potential, because if not, we've got to do something about it."