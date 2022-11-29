Knife sought over homicide investigation of Napier woman

Source: 1News

Police are looking to locate a knife they believe is linked to the homicide investigation of a Napier woman.

File image of knife similar to one sought by police.

File image of knife similar to one sought by police. (Source: Supplied)

Arohaina Henare was found unresponsive at a Nuffield Avenue home in Marewa on November 18. Police said she died at the scene.

Today, police issued an appeal for help finding a knife that may be connected to her death.

"We're asking the public, particularly those who live between Whitmore Park and the Marewa shops to check their properties for a knife similar to the one pictured (see image at top of article)," Detective Sergeant Emmet Lynch said.

It comes after last week a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with Henare's murder.

The man, who police say was known to Henare, appeared in court on Saturday November 19.

Information on the case can be shared with police via 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

