A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Napier early this morning.

Police were called to a residential address on Nuffield Ave, Marewa, about 4.25am and found the woman unresponsive.

She died at the scene.

Police say the offender hasn't yet been located but investigators are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.