Man arrested, charged with murder after death of Napier woman

Source: 1News

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a woman in the Napier suburb of Marewa on Friday morning.

Police investigate a woman's death in Napier on November 18. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to a residential address on Nuffield Ave about 4.25am on Friday and found the woman unresponsive.

Police said the woman, named as 34-year-old Arohaina Henare of Marewa, died at the scene.

Late yesterday afternoon, police arrested a 48-year-old man known to Henare, they said in a statement.

He has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court tomorrow.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHawke's Bay

Man arrested, charged with murder after death of Napier woman

