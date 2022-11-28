Fair Go: What's on the cards for the Black Ferns in 2023?

A six-year-old in Christchurch has helped the Black Ferns get the ultimate Kiwi gong – becoming faces on Weet-Bix collector cards in 2023.

Daisy Dawson is a huge fan of the national women's team and like many other Kiwis was right behind them as they blazed their way to World Cup glory.

But she also saw a missed opportunity - questioning why the team wasn't featured in this year's Weet-Bix 'Stat Attack' card game.

Daisy raised her concerns in a letter to Sanitarium in October but was disappointed by the company's initial response.

Sanitarium pointed out that the Black Ferns had previously been included in a one-off set of Weet-Bix cards, alongside the All Blacks, in 2018 – although this wasn't a part of its ongoing Stat Attack promotion.

"We have a highly valued 20 plus year sponsorship relationship with the All Blacks. We also have the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon. We are committed to these two sponsorship properties."

Weet-Bix cards have a long history – going back more than 70 years with themes ranging from bird species, car collections, to Antarctic explorers. Since 1999, the breakfast food giant has focused on rugby.

Consumer hero Daisy Dawson with her prize pack from Sanitarium. (Source: Fair Go)

Daisy decided to team up with Fair Go to appeal to Sanitarium.

The programme contacted Sanitarium and the company revealed it was working with New Zealand Rugby on how it could partner with the Black Ferns in the future.

It decided that Daisy should be the first to know of its 2023 plans.

In a video message, Sanitarium portfolio brand manager Hayley Scott said "we're really proud to announce that in 2023, you'll be able to collect both All Black and Black Ferns cards in your Weet-Bix boxes".

Scott also thanked Daisy for the passion she had shown for the Black Ferns and "being that driver for change and inspiring young Kiwi kids all around New Zealand".

Sanitarium also sent Daisy a prize pack of sports gear and free entries to the Weet-Bix Kids TRYalthon.

Daisy is one of the winners of Fair Go's annual Consumer Heroes competition, which champions young people to find solutions to problems they see in their community.