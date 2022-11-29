Black Sox focus on 'little things' after tough loss to Argentina

It's do-or-die for the Black Sox tonight if they're to avoid being dumped out of the Softball World Cup on home soil.

An extra innings loss to reigning world champions Argentina left the Kiwis likely needing to win both of their last two pools games against Philippines and Cuba to qualify for the playoffs.

"Tonight we don't want to change too much from last night," third baseman Joel Evans told 1News.

"Just the last innings - a little bit more concentration going into the last innings."

Evans' evaluation came after his side blew a four-run lead against Argentina in the final innings of regular play yesterday – something they can't afford tonight in a tightly contested Group A at Rosedale Park.

Tane Mumu attempts to beat the throw to first base in the Black Sox's World Cup match against Argentina. (Source: WBSC)

"It just goes to show the competition in the World Cup you can't take your foot off it at any point," Evans said.

Experienced campaigner Evans is familiar with getting New Zealand out of trouble having smashed a grand slam in the 2017 world championships final against Australia to seal New Zealand their seventh title.

"I always look back to that year, obviously we won it, but little things out of that that we can put through into this one and just help out the boys that are here," Evans said.

A heroic effort needed over the next two days in Auckland if New Zealand are to win a eighth title.