Redemption, legacy in mind as Black Sox's World Cup squad named

The Black Sox squad for next month's Softball World Cup in Auckland has been named and it's a story of family legacies and unfinished business for the seven-time world champions.

When the Black Sox return to Rosedale next month, a Rona will once again be part of the New Zealand campaign although there’s been a changing of the guard since the 2013 title with son Pita now part of the squad and retired dad and international hall of famer Brad watching from the stands.

“It'd be nice to get my own [World Cup jersey],” Rona told 1News.

“I don't have to look at his one around the house all the time.”

Rona was named by coach Mark Sorenson in his 16-man squad for the tournament as one of seven players set to make their World Cup debuts.

“I didn't know what to say. All I said was thank you,” the 28-year-old said.

“I couldn't wait to tell my parents.”

Brad, a four-time world champion, said it was an emotional moment when his son did tell them.

“His mother, we cried on his shoulder and that's what it means, it means so much to us and me as a father just to see my son following in my footsteps.”

Brad Rona looks at the trophy after winning the 2013 World Cup in Auckland. (Source: Photosport)

He's not the only one.

Brother's Dante and Reilly have also been named for next month's World Cup, looking to replicate their dad Thomas Makea’s four titles.

It's that kind of lineage Sorenson hopes he can tap into.

“Just the conversations that would have been had around the dining room table about softball and learning, the game – that softball IQ game smarts,” he said.

“A lot of these young men have had that from such a young age.”

But this build up is far from what the Black Sox before them would have experienced with the team out of action for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions that came with it.

As a result, the Black Sox have slumped to sixth in the WBSC world rankings, a distant 1200 points from World No.1 and defending champions Argentina who lifted the trophy for the first time in Prague as the Black Sox watched from the bleachers after coming fourth.

Sorenson said the failed campaign was another driving factor for this year’s tournament, with multiple members of that 2019 squad returning.

Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson. (Source: Photosport)

“I think it's about redemption, the scars are still there,” he said.

“I’m not one to walk away form a challenge, I'm one to walk towards it because I know we're a better team.”

Also featured in the team are brothers Ben and Thomas Enoka with Ben - the only player left from the 2013 championship squad in Auckland - attending his sixth World Cup; their other brother Campbell was ruled out from selection due to a long-term hamstring injury.

Also included is catcher Te Wera Bishop who won helped Wellington to a provincial title earlier this week with a performance that earned him MVP for the tournament - just two months removed from representing the Diamondblacks in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers in the United States.

The team will finally get a taste of international competition with friendlies against other nations in Palmerston North a week before the World Cup before things kick off for real on November 26 with their opening game against the Czech Republic.

Black Sox World Cup squad

Pitchers: Daniel Chapman (Auckland), Josh Pettett (Wellington).

Pitcher-utility: Pita Rona (North Harbour).

Catchers: Te Wera Bishop (Wellington), Cam Watts* (Canterbury).

Infielders: Thomas Enoka (Auckland), Jerome Raemaki (Wellington), Joel Evans (Hutt Valley), Dante Makea-Matakatea* (Wellington), Cole Evans (Auckland, captain), Rhys Evans (Auckland), Tane Mumu* (Hutt Valley).

Outfielders: Ben Enoka (Auckland), Reilly Makea (Wellington), Bradley Bennett* (Auckland), Connor Peden (Auckland).

*New Cap