Black Sox crash to 7-0 defeat to USA at Softball World Cup

Hosts New Zealand have crashed 7-0 to the USA in the Softball World Cup in Auckland.

Blaine Milheim celebrates his home run against the Black Sox. (Source: Supplied)

Yesterday’s rout was the first time the US has beaten the Black Sox since the last of their five world championship titles in 1988 in Canada.

Their victory was set up by two two-run homers in the third inning at Rosedale Park in Albany, and cemented with a tight defence in the challenging conditions which forced a two-hour rain delay in the afternoon.

Blaine Milheim, who hit one of the big home runs, said: “That game was absolutely huge. We came in here to make a statement that we belong here and that was a big one, especially with them being at home and have all their fans here.

“We have a good balance of veterans and new guys who came together. We are a good team – and chemistry-wise a very good team. The key was playing together, picking each other up and bringing energy.

“The home run hit felt great, really great. It was tough conditions to fly the ball but I caught it pretty good.”

New Zealand coach Mark Sorenson said his team could not get into the game after a slow start.

“We are still giving up lead-off walks and I think three lead-off walks scored. That’s not helping putting pressure on our defence like that. It is hard to win a game if you can’t score runs. It is not often we get six hits and don’t score one run.

“The US played some pretty solid defence. It is about regrouping now. It’s a long week, a game a day.”

The Black Sox beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in their first game.

After two days there are only four unbeaten teams - USA and Argentina in Group A - from New Zealand and Czech Republic with a win each, while Canada and Australia have two wins in Group B with Japan and Venezuela one each.

Cuba accounted for Czech Republic 7-0, Canada blitzed Denmark 10-0, Venezuela fired 12-1 over South Africa and Argentina 6-0 winners against Philippines.

Australia are unbeaten only after a highly dramatic late-night clash, coming from 5-2 down before edging Japan 6-5 in the eighth inning, after two rain stops and on-field drama. The game finished at 11.30pm.

In today’s third round, USA meet the Czech Republic, Cuba play Philippines and New Zealand play the final 7.30pm game against Argentina in Group A. In Group B, Canada play South Africa, Venezuela and Australia meet in an intriguing contest and Japan play Denmark.

Group play finishes on Wednesday with the top three teams from each group progressing.