Govt outlines multi-million dollar package to help tackle retail crime

Source: 1News

The Government has announced a new multi-million dollar package aimed at preventing retail crime.

A fog cannon in use at a Michael Hill jewellery store.

A fog cannon in use at a Michael Hill jewellery store. (Source: 1News)

It comes after dairy worker Janak Patel was fatally stabbed in Auckland's Sandringham on Wednesday night last week.

"Over the last few weeks, Cabinet has been looking at how we can better support businesses, and has signed off today an additional package to continue to tackle retail crime," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after Cabinet met this afternoon.

The package will include:

  • A $4 million fund to support local council crime prevention programmes in Auckland, Hamilton and the Bay of Plenty
  • Expanded eligibility for the existing $6 million Retail Crime Prevention fund to include aggravated robberies and those committed within the last year
  • A new fog cannon subsidy scheme, with the Government providing $4000 to all small shops and dairies who want it

More to come

