Ice creams and cigarettes stolen in Christchurch crime spree

Ice creams, drinks and cigarettes were among items allegedly stolen by a man in a Christchurch crime spree this morning.

Freezer in store. (Source: istock.com)

Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged over three separate robberies at retail stores around the city.

"The first incident occurred at 6.45am, at a service station on Madras Street," police said in a statement.

"The man allegedly entered the service station, threatened staff with violence, and stole vaping products, ice creams and drinks."

ADVERTISEMENT

Police allege the second robbery happened at a supermarket on Moorhouse Avenue around 7.20am.

"The man allegedly entered a staff only area armed with a weapon and stole cigarettes.

"Fortunately nobody was injured in either of these incidents, although staff were understandably shaken."

The third alleged robbery happened on Colombo Street at 11.05am.

"The man allegedly entered a dairy and stole tobacco products. He was arrested by police on Stanley Street a short time later," police said.

The 23-year-old has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary and is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

It comes as dairy owners around NZ are shutting up shop today in protest over the increasing rate of crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feelings over the recent uptick in robberies came to a head when an Auckland dairy worker was stabbed to death last week after confronting a robber who had made off with the till.