BBC journo arrested at China protest - 'Call the consulate now'

A BBC journalist covering one of China's growing anti-lockdown protests was arrested today, with claims he was "kicked and beaten" by police.

The BBC said journalist Ed Lawrence was covering a Shanghai protest when the arrest happened.

The BBC is "extremely concerned" at his treatment.

"Ed Lawrence was beaten and kicked during his arrest," the BBC said. "He was then handcuffed and held for several hours before being released."

Footage of the arrest posted to Twitter shows Lawrence being surrounded by police before being dragged off.

"Call the consulate now," he says to a possible colleague as he is dragged away.

A BBC spokesperson called the arrest of an accredited journalist "very worrying".

The Chinese authorities have reportedly given no credible explanation or apology for the arrest.

It comes as harsh Covid lockdowns continue in China, with many calling for Xi to step down.

