$23.5m worth of cannabis seized from remote NSW property

Six people have been charged after New South Wales police seized AU$21.8m (NZ$23.5m) worth of cannabis from a remote property.
Investigators located 10,928 cannabis plants and further cannabis seeds at the property in the state's north, near Narrabri.
They executed a search warrant at the home under cover of darkness, about 3am local time (5am NZT) yesterday.
Five men aged 28, 33, 35, 45 and 56, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested, NSW police said.
"All six were charged with knowingly take part in cultivating large quantity of cannabis and refused bail," a police statement said.