$23.5m worth of cannabis seized from remote NSW property

Source: 1News

Six people have been charged after New South Wales police seized AU$21.8m (NZ$23.5m) worth of cannabis from a remote property.

Investigators located 10,928 cannabis plants at the property.

Investigators located 10,928 cannabis plants at the property.

Investigators located 10,928 cannabis plants and further cannabis seeds at the property in the state's north, near Narrabri.

They executed a search warrant at the home under cover of darkness, about 3am local time (5am NZT) yesterday.

Five men aged 28, 33, 35, 45 and 56, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested, NSW police said.

"All six were charged with knowingly take part in cultivating large quantity of cannabis and refused bail," a police statement said.

