Watch: New, jet black Air NZ plane lands in Auckland

An Air New Zealand plane has touched down in Auckland sporting a one-of-a-kind look, shaking up the usual white livery.

The specially configured A321neo is the first aircraft to don the all new, jet black colour scheme, without the koru on its tail.

Its domestic debut will be a flight from Auckland to Queenstown on December 3.

Air NZ said in a statement that they asked Star Alliance - of which the airline is a member - if they could "do something a little different".

They inversed the usual colours "in celebration of how important the colour [black] is to Air New Zealand and New Zealand".

It arrives as part of a push to add more seats to the airline's domestic network.

Another A321neo arrived two weeks ago, and the two planes between them will add 200,000 domestic seats a year, Air NZ said.

Three more are scheduled to arrive next year, before a further two arrive in 2026.

