Air NZ's first domestic Airbus A321neo arrives

Source: 1News

The first of Air New Zealand's new Airbus A321neo aircraft have arrived in the country.

Air NZ's new Airbus A321neo

Air NZ's new Airbus A321neo (Source: Air NZ)

The aircraft will be used on domestic routes between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin and has 50 more seats than its A320s, the airline said.

The domestic A320s have 171 seats.

The plane will have five days of pre-service readiness at Auckand Airport before its first flight on November 8 from Auckland to Wellington.

Later this year a second A321neo will join the fleet - it will be in black Star Alliance livery. Three more will arrive next year and two more in 2026.

