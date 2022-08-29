Air NZ unveils all-black plane without famous koru on tail

Air New Zealand have unveiled a new domestic aircraft that doesn't feature the koru on its tail.

The new plane will be able to carry 217 passengers.

The airline's latest A321neo will be jet black and feature the Star Alliance logo on the tail rather than the koru. It will be the world's first black Star Alliance aircraft.

Air New Zealand's chief transformation and alliances officer Mike Williams said it was a one-off design.

"Black is an iconic Kiwi colour. From sports jerseys to gumboots, black is embedded in New Zealand’s national identity and worn with pride, so it’s fantastic to welcome this aircraft with its special black livery into our fleet.

The new aircraft will fly on the airline's domestic routes.

"Kiwis missing the Koru need not look too far – our iconic mangōpare will feature on the wingtips."

The new aircraft, which can seat up to 217 people, will fly domestically and will be one of three A321neos to join the airline's fleet in the coming months.

It is expected to arrive in New Zealand in November after making the 17,825km journey from the Airbus factory in Hamburg, Germany.

The plane is the world's first black Star Alliance aircraft.

“Demand for travel is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, so we’re excited that these aircraft will help add much needed capacity on our domestic routes," Williams said.

